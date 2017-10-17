Arts council awards grant money to artist in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — Craven Arts Council and Gallery announced the winners of the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program in October.

Since 1977, the grassroots program has worked to prove North Carolinians access to quality art experiences.

The program provides funding for the arts in all one hundred counties in the state through partnerships with community art councils.

This year the Craven County Arts Council disbursed $14,038 in grant money to local art organizations.

The winners from the 2017-2018 Grassroots Subgrants include:

Carolina Chamber Music

Community Artist Will

Community of Excellence

Craven Community Chorus

Craven Concerts

Down East FolkArts Society

Jazz Preservation Society of New Bern

New Bern Civic Theatre

The Twin Rivers Artist Association

The goal of the program is to highlight cultural diversity in Craven County and provide art programs to the area.

For more information on next year’s grant process, please contact the Craven Arts Council & Gallery at 252-638-2577.