Trump: Move to slash federal subsidies for Obamacare will lead to solution

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that his move to slash federal subsidies for Obamacare will lead to a bipartisan health care solution.

Trump predicted Monday in a Cabinet meeting that there “will soon be a short-term fix.”

He went on to say that if the move failed, Democrats would be getting the blame, a bold prediction considering that Republicans control all the branches of the federal government.

Trump said his move would strip the insurance companies of profits.

And he said it would help poor people even though those subsidies often allowed the less fortunate to buy cheaper insurance.

He added that he was frustrated that Republicans had not accomplished more of their agenda but added that he’s “not going to blame myself, to be honest.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s