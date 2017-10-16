Trump: Move to slash federal subsidies for Obamacare will lead to solution

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that his move to slash federal subsidies for Obamacare will lead to a bipartisan health care solution.

Trump predicted Monday in a Cabinet meeting that there “will soon be a short-term fix.”

He went on to say that if the move failed, Democrats would be getting the blame, a bold prediction considering that Republicans control all the branches of the federal government.

Trump said his move would strip the insurance companies of profits.

And he said it would help poor people even though those subsidies often allowed the less fortunate to buy cheaper insurance.

He added that he was frustrated that Republicans had not accomplished more of their agenda but added that he’s “not going to blame myself, to be honest.”