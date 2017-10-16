Wallace’s new police chief focuses on faith, family and service

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT)–There’s a new police chief in the town of Wallace. Even though he started only last week, Chief James Crayton III is already working to improve the safety of the town and the police department.

Speaking exclusively with WNCT’s Elizabeth Tew, Chief Crayton says he’s committed to faith, family and service. It’s why he decided to come to Wallace, to be closer to family while fulfilling his goal of being a police chief.

Chief Crayton received both his Master’s of Justice and Bachelor of Science in criminal justice degrees from Methodist University. Before that, he worked in the Johnston County D.A.’s office for 10 years as an investigator and assistant to D.A. Susan Doyle and as a police officer in Smithfield.

“Both of my parents were school teachers, and I think they instilled in me a passion for helping others, which I guess is where that servant’s heart comes from,” Chief Crayton said. “I’m trying to say that as humbly as I can, but that’s how I truly feel. I’m truly dedicated to helping people.”

His top goals while chief are to improve community relations, make sure his officers are appreciated and bring the department up to date with electronic reporting systems.

Chief Crayton says he’s excited to work in Wallace and to get to know the people there.

“I’ve always thought it was just a great town,” he said. “It still has a small town feel, but it’s on the outskirts of bigger cities with Wilmington being just down the road. There’s a lot of potential here and a lot of opportunity for growth.”

Top of his to-do list: hire more officers. The chief is looking to hire four experienced police officers as soon as possible. He also wants to make sure the work environment is a good one. He plans to allow his officers more time for training and is a champion of good salaries and time off.

“I want my officers to know they’re appreciated,” he said. “I have some fantastic officers working here who have been putting in extraordinary hours during these shortages. I want them to know the town appreciates them and most importantly I appreciate them.”

Chief Crayton will be sworn in on October 23 at 7 p.m. at the Wallace Women’s Club. A meet and greet will follow. You’re encouraged to attend and say hello.