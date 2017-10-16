Truck hauling 45,000 lbs of Starbucks coffee flips in Rocky Mount

WNCN Staff Published: Updated:

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities closed U.S. Highway 64 in Rocky Mount after a tractor-trailer hauling coffee flipped Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported before 4:30 p.m. and only involved the tractor-trailer, which had 45,000 pounds of Starbucks coffee in the trailer.

The road was closed in the 9000 block, east of Rocky Mount, starting around 4:45 p.m. According to traffic map data, the road still appeared to still closed as of 7:15 p.m.

The driver told CBS North Carolina that he over-corrected before the crash.

In photos from the scene, it appeared only the trailer flipped.  No one was injured.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s