NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College went on lockdown Monday morning after a student was seen with a gun.

The student has been arrested, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said.

The report came around 10:45 a.m. and the school was put on lockdown.

The lockdown at the school is no longer in effect, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.