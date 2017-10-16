Saturday shooting in Kinston still under investigation

WNCT Staff Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at Caver Court Apartments.

Police reported to the scene and found Devon Brock, 21, with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

Brock was transported to UNC Lenoir and later transferred to Vidant Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

