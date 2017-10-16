Police investigating gas station armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Greenville Police are investigating a late night armed robbery.

Police say it happened around 10:00 Sunday night at the Speedway gas station on the corner of S. Memorial Dr. and S. Village Dr.

Two suspects entered the store, armed with guns and took an undisclosed amount of money.

There were customers inside the store at the time.

No one was injured.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenville Police or Crime Stoppers.