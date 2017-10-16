National Weather Service simplifying winter weather watches and warnings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The National Weather Service is improving their message when severe weather strikes. The Hazards Simplification Project will first focus on winter weather hazards, and is the first step in a process that will take several years to complete.

In all winter weather advisories, watches, and warnings, the Weather Service will now focus on three things: what, where, and when. Information will be shown in bullet points so that the most important information is easy to access. Additional information, including tips on how to prepare for the storm, will also be included.

On top of simplifying the message, they’re also simplifying the types of warnings they sent out. Before the project, the Weather Service issued advisories, watches, and warnings for 10 different winter weather hazards. Now, they’ve trimmed it down to 6.

The National Weather Service office in Newport has also cut down the number of flood advisories, watches, and warnings they send out, knocking the total number back to 3.

The National Weather Service used information gathered from surveys to determine how to best improve the way they communicate weather hazards.