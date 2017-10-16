Make it Monday: Marbled mini pumpkins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Mini pumpkins are a popular decoration this fall ahead of Halloween and Thanksgiving.

In this week’s Make it Monday, we’re showing a simple way to give them a marbled makeover.

All you need are mini pumpkins, nail polish, a toothpick and a bowl of water.

Start by filling an old container halfway with water. It’s best to use a plastic container that you’re okay with throwing away since some of the polish will stick and is hard to clean.

Next, pour a few drops of nail polish in the water. You’ll want to use three to four different colors.

You’ll notice the polish will float on top of the water so pour enough total to cover most of the surface area.

When you’re happy with the polish’s coverage, grab your pumpkin by the stem and dip it in.

If you already have polish on your nails and you don’t want to ruin it, you can wear rubber gloves to protect them.

Give the pumpkin a swirl to let the polish coat over it. You can use a toothpick to help the process if needed.

Once that’s done, lift the pumpkin out of the water and place it on a paper towel to dry.

Let the pumpkin dry for a few hours and you have yourself a marbled fall decoration!

