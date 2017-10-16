Listing how each top NCAA school is reacting to hoops probe

The Associated Press asked 84 top universities with major basketball programs as well as six top conferences about their response to a federal corruption scandal that has overshadowed college hoops as the season gets ready to begin.

Of 64 schools that responded, 29 said the probe prompted their own internal reviews. So did the Pac-12 conference, which formed a task force to dive into the culture and issues of recruiting. Another 35 schools and the Big East Conference said they were not specifically responding to the federal probe, though many of the “no” responses came with the caveat that the school’s athletic department is always reviewing its compliance.

Here’s a full list of how each school and conference responded to the question: “Are you reviewing your own basketball program – internally or with a consultant – as a response to the federal probe?”

___

YES:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Auburn

Baylor

California

Clemson

Colorado

Creighton

Duke

Florida State

Kansas

Kansas State

Louisville

Miami

Michigan State

NC State

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Ole Miss

South Carolina

St. John’s

Stanford

TCU

UNLV

Southern California

Wichita State

Wisconsin

Pac-12 Conference

___

NO:

Arizona State

Butler

DePaul

Gonzaga

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Iowa State

LSU

Marquette

Maryland

Memphis

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oregon

Oregon State

Penn State

Pittsburgh

Purdue

Rutgers

SMU

San Diego State

Syracuse

Texas

UConn

Utah

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Washington

Washington State

Xavier

Big East

___

DECLINED RESPONSE:

Boston College

Florida

Georgetown

Georgia

Georgia Tech

Harvard

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Missouri

Providence

Saint Mary’s

Seton Hall

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Texas Tech

UCLA

Vanderbilt

Villanova

Wake Forest

West Virginia

ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC conferences

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25