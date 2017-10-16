Jacksonville police investigating death at Stevenson Toyota

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a death that happened at Stevenson Toyota on 3124 New Bern Highway Monday morning.

Police said they responded around 10:37 a.m. to a call for medical assistance and found a 69-year-old man dead.

Captain Ashely Weaver said no foul play is suspected.

In a release, the police department said any death that occurs outside the presence of a medical professional is thoroughly investigated by police.

Neither the name of the man nor cause of death has been released.