Greenville Couple says they feel harassed by phone scammers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – How many times a day does your phone ring and you don’t know who it is?

Chances are it’s a scam, you’re not alone, hundreds of others are in the same boat.

George and his wife Betty receive scam phone calls every day.

“We are probably seeing 100 calls per month,” said George Jones.

That’s less than the amount of numbers they’ve already blocked.

“I have blocked 192 calls in the last couple of months, said Betty Jones. “Your local calls when it says North Carolina calls or Greenville calls you know we don’t know whether to answer those calls or not because it could be a family emergency.”

George says this is a form of harassment, and has so many questions. “Yea I’d like to know how they get my phone number.”

CEO of the better business bureau of eastern North Carolina Mallory Wojciechowski says that’s a common question.

“Sometimes they are just random and they are just calling some lists are sold between different marketing companies,” said Wojciechowski.

But answering a number you don’t know may be a reason you receive multiple calls

“When you hit 9 or any other button you’re letting them know that this is an active number and a lot of times those numbers are traded and sold between different groups,” Wojciechowski added.

She says this is only a growing problem, and the best you can do is not answer. But George hopes a solution will come from a higher power.

“I don’t think it can be solved in the local community I just don’t think it can I think our government needs to step in and actually find these people and charge em,” he added.