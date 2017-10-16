First Alert Forecast: A front brings showers and much cooler fall temperatures

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Showers and cooler temperatures move in behind a cold front today. Temperatures will be cool in the daytime and chilly at night through mid-week.

THIS MORNING: Increasing clouds with a few areas of patchy fog, especially around the highway 70 corridor. Temperatures are in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast. We’ll hit our high of the upper 60s to lower 70s this morning, ahead of a front, then temperatures start to decrease through the day. It will be breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with showers. Temps will fall throughout the day and end up in the upper 50s to lower 60s by late afternoon. Winds will stay breezy, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: A Fall wake-up call tonight at temperatures plummet behind the front. It’ll be breezy as well, thus adding a wind chill factor for inland areas for Tuesday morning. Skies will gradually clear tonight and it will remain breezy, with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph, especially along the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds in for the middle and end of the work week bringing pleasant temps and plenty of sunshine.

TROPICS: While Ophelia moves toward Ireland, a cluster of storms near the Caribbean has a chance at developing. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
67° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
69° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
68° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
80%
4pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
6am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
45° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.