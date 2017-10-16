First Alert Forecast: A front brings showers and much cooler fall temperatures

SUMMARY: Showers and cooler temperatures move in behind a cold front today. Temperatures will be cool in the daytime and chilly at night through mid-week.

THIS MORNING: Increasing clouds with a few areas of patchy fog, especially around the highway 70 corridor. Temperatures are in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast. We’ll hit our high of the upper 60s to lower 70s this morning, ahead of a front, then temperatures start to decrease through the day. It will be breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with showers. Temps will fall throughout the day and end up in the upper 50s to lower 60s by late afternoon. Winds will stay breezy, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: A Fall wake-up call tonight at temperatures plummet behind the front. It’ll be breezy as well, thus adding a wind chill factor for inland areas for Tuesday morning. Skies will gradually clear tonight and it will remain breezy, with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph, especially along the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds in for the middle and end of the work week bringing pleasant temps and plenty of sunshine.

TROPICS: While Ophelia moves toward Ireland, a cluster of storms near the Caribbean has a chance at developing. For the latest, click here

