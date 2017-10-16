Firehouse Subs awards Kinston with grant to buy rescue boats

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue will receive a $23,024.25 grant courtesy of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant program.

Last October Hurricane Matthew struck eastern North Carolina and Kinston experienced extreme flash flooding from the Neuse River.

During the flood responding crews had issues reaching community areas due to lack of lack of equipment.

The mission of the grant is to provide funding, life-saving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizers.

The grant will go towards two inflatable, 14-foot rescue boats.

Firehouse Subs has granted more than $29.5 million to 46 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada since the program originated in 2005.

North Carolina has relieved $1 million during those twelve years.