Employee recalls coming face-to-face with armed robbers

GREENVILLE, N.C. – (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at Wings Over Greenville.

The incident happened a little after 8pm along the Charles Boulevard location.

Shane Merritt is a manager of the restaurant and was on a smoke break Sunday night sitting in his usual spot.

“I could see that his gun was cocked so that’s when i just kind of stopped moving,” said Merritt.

It’s hard for many to imagine a night of work turning into this.

Merritt said, “I didn’t get really worried until he started waving it around. I felt like it was an accident waiting to happen.”

He described the moment two men came running around the corner with guns first.

“Then I hear a bunch of gravel being kicked up and see a couple guys at the train tracks, then I see one of the workers, sprinting full speed at me and that’s what spooked me,” said Merritt.

It was the sound of the gravel, and the look on the neighboring workers face, that told him something was wrong.

“One went up front and got the money and another was standing at the door dancing with his gun,” said Merritt. “They were kids they were really young.”

Merritt described the robbers as kids, not old enough to drive a car.

The suspects faces were covered and hoods were on making it hard to explain a detailed description.

Merritt said the thieves came from the railroad tracks behind the business in the plaza.

With no fence and little security Merritt said it’s a scene just asking for trouble.

“When they took off, they took off running behind stadium sports here and either went straight across or cut back through here to pirates place,” explained Merritt.

In talking with police Merritt thinks it’s possible a car was waiting on them, making their escape faster.

“Well there was two kids and they didn’t look old enough to have drivers license,” said Merritt. “If you can rob a place you can steal a car too, I guess.”