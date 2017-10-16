ECU Air Force ROTC recognized nationally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU’s air force ROTC detachment 600 has been honored as one of the best in the nation.

The group received the right of line award for best medium sized detachment.

ECU’s cadre was graded on production, education, recruiting and retention, university and public relations, and cadet activities during the summer of 2016.

This is an honor the group has not seen since 2002.

Lieutenant Colonel April Wimmer says she is very proud.

“The cadre here have done amazing innovative things and then the hard work of the cadets they are the heart and soul of this detachment they are what makes it all happen,” said Wimmer.

The air force ROTC detachment 600 at ECU opened in 1948.

The first officer was commissioned in 1952.

Since then, more than 1,400 second lieutenants have been commissioned.