Deputies: Man flees in stolen car, throws meth from vehicle

DUPLIN COUNTY (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Wednesday they said led deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car and flung methamphetamine out of the vehicle.

Detectives spotted Christopher Steven Giddeons driving a 1995 Ford Mustang on Bear Pond Road after getting a tip he was in the area. Giddeons had several outstanding felony drug warrants and a suspended driver’s license, deputies said.

When deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, Giddeons sped away and a chase began.

During the chase, deputies said Giddeons reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, blew through stop signs and drove across the center of the road.

He was eventually stopped in the Nine Mile community of Onslow County.

Deputies said Giddeons threw methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia out of the vehicle during the chase.

The car was stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Giddeons was charged with:

Felony Flee/Elude arrest with motor vehicle

Drive left of center

Fail to stop for stop sign

Reckless driving

Speeding

Driving while license revoked

Larceny of motor vehicle

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Littering

Obstruction of justice

Three counts of trafficking Methamphetamine

Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official (Motor vehicle)

Injury to personal property

Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Giddeons was additionally served with outstanding warrants for the following offenses:

Three counts of selling schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Three counts of delivering schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Two counts of manufacturing schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Three counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance

Felony possession of schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Giddeons was transported to the Duplin County Jail where he was held under a $319,000 bond.

Giddeons has a lengthy criminal history with numerous felony convictions., deputies said. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office plans to request that the District Attorney prosecute Giddeon’s as a habitual felon.