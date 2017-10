MAURY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night homicide.

Sheriff Lemmie Smith says deputies responded to a shooting call around 9:30pm on Mayo Street.

Deputies identified the victim as 36-year-old Jumayia Johnson.

Johnson was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

Detectives continue investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office 252-747-3411 or gcso@greenecountync.gov.