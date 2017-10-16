“Aces for Autism” holds 4th annual charity event tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The local non-profit “Aces for Autism” is holding its fourth annual charity auction and dinner tonight at the Greenville Convention Center.

The organization provides treatment and education for children affected by autism.

WNCT is a proud sponsor of tonight’s event, which helps to raise money for the organization.

Sports director Brian Bailey will be the emcee for the festivities.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per adult and $10 for children.

The auction will include everything from signed professional and college sports memorabilia to vacations to furniture.

Free childcare will be provided for autistic and non-autistic children by ECU’s Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.

Organizers from aces for autism say their ultimate goal is to build a state of the art facility to serve eastern North Carolina.

You can go here to buy tickets and if you would like to donate now, click here.