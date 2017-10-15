Week in review

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- National and local news review for the week of October 8-15, 2017.
- California experienced their worst wild fires in history. More than 20 wildfires burned across the state. Fire officials say about 57 hundred homes and buildings have been destroyed. The blazes have also forced some ninety thousand people from their homes and killed 32. California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom got a look at some of the damages.
- President Trump signed an executive order which he says is the first step in repealing Obamacare… A topic that continues to spark controversy. The president also says it will increase competition in the health insurance industry. It also expands the ability for some employers to buy cheaper coverage across state lines which the president believes will lead to lower premiums.
- An attempted escape of inmates at Pasquotank Correctional Institution leaves two members of prison staff dead. It all started after a few inmates started a fire and then tried to escape. Other prison employees are still in the hospital in critical condition. All inmates have been accounted for.
- Destruction and debris is all that is left of the Magnuson Hotel in Williamston. Firefighters described hearing a popping sound coming from the main electrical division at the hotel when they arrived. No one was injured in the fire.
- Red light cameras are rolling out. Greenville Public works added signage to five major city intersections. Starting today the g-p-d will run a month’s long trail. During this time they will be issuing warnings. GPD said the system will run 24-hours a day through November the 15th. GPD will then begin issuing citations at one-hundred dollars a piece