Walt Bellamy Jr. Park honors New Bern native, NBA hall of famer

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A new park was dedicated this weekend to a New Bern native who inspired generations of athletes.

He had a 14-year career in the league and was an Olympic gold medalist before he passed in 2013 at the age of 74.

The park features benches and signs about his history and accomplishments.

The artist involved in the park’s design says he has been talking with the Bellamy family for the last three years about the project.

“I think it’s just something that is always going to be here,” artist Glen Spencer said. “Something that will be inspirational for the next generation, just coming from this neighborhood himself and being able to achieve such greatness.”

It is on the corner of Jones and Pollock Street, just up the street from his childhood home.

