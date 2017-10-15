Rocky Mount man killed after altercation at a club, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in Rocky Mount early Sunday after an earlier “altercation” at a club, police said.

Two other men, from Sharpsburg, were injured and are being treated at UNC Nash Hospital, Rocky Mount police said in a news release.

Levis Kirby Hicks, 29, of Rocky Mount died at the scene near Sunset Avenue near Dominick Drive, police said.

A police officer on routine patrol heard gunshots around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found Hicks who was “suffering from wounds received in an assault,” officials said.

While police were still at the scene, the two Sharpsburg men, both 30, were brought to UNC Nash Hospital.

“This incident is believed to have stemmed from an earlier verbal altercation at a nearby club,” police said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking information from any witness who may have been in the area at the time of this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Rocky Mount Police Department 252-972-1411 or you may contact Sgt. Seabreeze at 252-972-1464, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.