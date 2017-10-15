Rocky Mount man killed after altercation at a club, police say

By Published:

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in Rocky Mount early Sunday after an earlier “altercation” at a club, police said.

Two other men, from Sharpsburg, were injured and are being treated at UNC Nash Hospital, Rocky Mount police said in a news release.

Levis Kirby Hicks, 29, of Rocky Mount died at the scene near Sunset Avenue near Dominick Drive, police said.

A police officer on routine patrol heard gunshots around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found Hicks who was “suffering from wounds received in an assault,” officials said.

While police were still at the scene, the two Sharpsburg men, both 30, were brought to UNC Nash Hospital.

“This incident is believed to have stemmed from an earlier verbal altercation at a nearby club,” police said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking information from any witness who may have been in the area at the time of this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Rocky Mount Police Department 252-972-1411 or you may contact Sgt. Seabreeze at 252-972-1464, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s