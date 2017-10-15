GPD looking for two suspects in armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at Wings Over Greenville, Sunday evening.

GPD has confirmed the incident.

The suspects are described as two black males. They fled around the back side of Wings Over Greenville in the direction of the The Bower Apartments or across Charles Blvd.

Suspect One is described as a black male wearing a red hoodie, a blue bandanna, dark pants and armed with a black handgun. Suspect Two is described as a black male wearing a gray hoodie, a white bandanna, blue jeans, and armed with a gray handgun.

ECU sent an alert to students about the incident and said their Police Officers have cleared all the near-by ECU properties the ensure the suspects were not in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.