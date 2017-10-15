GPD investigates Sunday morning homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide.

Police say they responded to a shooting call shortly before 4:30am in to 100 block of Kristin Drive.


Once there, officers found 27-year-old Reggie Donnell Tyson unresponsive on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.
Greenville Fire-Rescue immediately transported Tyson to Vidant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. 
 
A preliminary investigation has revealed a group of people were gathered outside in the 100 block of Kristin Drive. At some point an altercation ensued and shots were fired.

Major Crimes detectives are looking into the possibility the incident is gang related.  No other injuries have been reported. 

 
Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

