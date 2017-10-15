First Alert Tropical Update: Watching a cluster of storms near the Caribbean

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: While Ophelia moves toward Ireland, a cluster of storms near the Caribbean has a chance at developing. Click on the video for more details.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

11am
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
68° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
68° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
67° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
67° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
66° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
66° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
64° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
67° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
68° F
precip:
10%
11am
Mon
67° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
6am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

3 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Watching a cluster of storms near the Caribbean

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s