First Alert Forecast: A nicer second half to the weekend

SUMMARY: Sunshine returns today ahead of a cold front which will bring big changes to our weather later this week.

TODAY: Clouds break for sunshine. Warm and summer-like. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a shower in spots by morning. Lows will be in the 60’s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thundershowers. Morning highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s, temperatures fall to around 60 by the end of the day.

A LOOK AHEAD: Cool Canadian high pressure builds in bringing sunshine and pleasant weather through the middle and end of the week.

TROPICS: While Ophelia moves toward Ireland, a cluster of storms out near the Caribbean has a chance at developing. For the latest, click here

