First Alert Forecast: A nicer second half to the weekend

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Sunshine returns today ahead of a cold front which will bring big changes to our weather later this week.

TODAY: Clouds break for sunshine. Warm and summer-like. Highs will be in the 80’s.

 

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a shower in spots by morning. Lows will be in the 60’s.

 

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thundershowers. Morning highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s, temperatures fall to around 60 by the end of the day.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: Cool Canadian high pressure builds in bringing sunshine and pleasant weather through the middle and end of the week.

 

TROPICS: While Ophelia moves toward Ireland, a cluster of storms out near the Caribbean has a chance at developing. For the latest, click here

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
68° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
67° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
66° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
66° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
67° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
68° F
precip:
10%
11am
Mon
67° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
6am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.