Downtown New Bern businesses report higher sales during MumFest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Bluegrass music, vendors lining the streets of downtown and mums are all signs that New Bern’s Mumfest has kicked off.

For business owners on Middle Street, the sign they look for, is sales going up.

“It’s about a 40 or 50 percent increase,” Tom Ballance said. “It’s about 10 times busier than a normal day.”

Ballance is the owner of Captain Ratty’s, and says the festival is a huge help for business.

“Mumfest always benefits,” Ballance said. “We are open 363 days a year, we only close twice, so Mumfest probably accounts for like 3percent of our business, just those two days.

He also says its great exposure.

“They shop, they eat around town, we just get a lot of business and um it’s a good time to be exposed because a lot of people come downtown from different parts of Craven County, Pitt County, or wherever and say wow we never even knew you existed, so it’s a good time to be discovered also,” Ballance said.

Other businesses on the festival route say they are seeing the same success.

“The crowds have been great” Ellen Prince, owner of Blue Magnolia, said. “I’ve been real pleased. Very good, I feel very blessed. We are doing really good.”

“Probably a 50 percent increase in sales,” MJ’s bartender, Matthew Davis, said.

Businesses are taking advantage of the last big weekend of the tourist season.

“Business-wise with all the tourists in town, end of the season,” Davis said. “It’s important to capitalize on all the money that’s being made this weekend for the downtown businesses.”

“The mum festival is it” Ballance said. “If you don’t do business during Mum Festival, you aren’t doing business.”

It is estimated that over 90,000 people attended this year’s festival.