Craven county child with sickle cell anemia looking for bone marrow match through

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the vendors at Mumfest aimed to help a local child with sickle cell disease.

Thor is a six-year-old from Craven County who was born with sickle cell anemia.

He has had 29 blood transfusions, but still needs a bone marrow match.

That’s where Be The Match comes in. It is a charity to find donors for people like Thor.

They reached out to people during Mumfest to get them registered as donors.

All you have to do is fill out a form and get your cheek swabbed to join the registry.

You also need to be between the ages of 18 and 44.

Thor’s mom says it is to help anyone with sickle cell anemia or leukemia.

“I would not sign anybody up that only wants to join for Thor only,” Thor’s mom, Tameka Forte said. “It is not fair. We are here to find a match to every patient in need.”

Organizers say they especially need African-American donors since they make up just six to seven percent of the registry.

Click here to get started.