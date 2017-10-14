GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)-

“This is our seventeenth annual canine crawl. It is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. We’re raising awareness about pet homelessness in Pitt County,” said Sistine Burgess, Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Shelter Director, “We’re raising money for our rescue. We have a lot of great vendors, shelters and rescues out here as well.”

“Events like this are incredibly important because it draws the community in and it helps people understand that animal welfare is a whole community issue,” said Pitt County Animal Control Officer, Sean Ross.

“It is just a great event and it is just a beautiful thing to bring these dogs out here and to just meet all the different kinds of dogs and see all the combinations,” said Mary Marshall-Heckstall, a pet owner, “It has just been a great day.”

“The humane society of Eastern Carolina is not associated with any government agency. We’re not associated with any other rescue or organizations,” said Burgess, “Every dollar donated to us goes right to the animals and we really need the support from our community.”

For more information on how you can help or donate to the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina, visit their website by clicking here.