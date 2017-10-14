Oktoberfest held to help Meals on Wheels in our area

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bratwurst, beer, music – all for a good cause.

The Pitt County Council on Aging held their second annual Oktoberfest today at County Home Road.

One hundred percent of the proceeds are going to the Meals on Wheels program.

The day was filled with entertainment and over forty vendors, all supporting seniors in need of food.

“It’s really about bringing awareness to senior hunger in our community,” said Rich Zeck, executive director for Council on Aging. “Which is unacceptable and we need to do something as a community and come together. And the results here show that.”

This program feeds 300 people a day and there are over 100 people on the waiting list.

They are hoping today’s Oktoberfest and the money they raised will help bring that number down.

