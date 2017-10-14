Holly Ride Police arrest two men for multiple burglaries

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT)–Two men involved in multiple burglaries in Holly Ridge during the month of August are now behind bars.

On August 8, Holly Ridge Police responded to Holly Ridge Tire Pros and Elite Motors in reference to a burglary to the business and vehicles. Police also responded to 2 residential burglaries in that same area.

Jack H. Harvey, 21, and Daniel Skinner, 17, were both arrested in relation to the incidents. They are charged with felony breaking and/or entering, injury to real property, larceny after breaking and entering, felony conspiracy, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were transported to the Onslow County Detention Center and each given a $11,000 secured bond.

Their first appearances in court are scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Holly Ridge Police Department at (910) 329-4076, or Lt. Richards at erichards@hollyridgepd.net or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.