First Alert Forecast: A dreary start to the weekend then a nice finish

SUMMARY: Weak low pressure near the coast brings clouds and rain for the start of the weekend.

TODAY: Clouds and limited sunshine with pockets of drizzle and showers at times. Highs will be in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower at the coast. Areas of fog by morning. Lows will be in the 60’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds break for sunshine. Warm again with highs back in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will bring rain back to the East Monday. Behind the front, cooler and drier air filters in. Highs will be in the 60’s and 70’s next week with lots of sunshine after Monday.

TROPICS: Ophelia stays in the Eastern Atlantic while a new system has potential for development near the Caribbean. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast