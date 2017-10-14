First Alert Forecast: A dreary start to the weekend then a nice finish

SUMMARY: Weak low pressure near the coast brings clouds and rain for the start of the weekend.

TODAY: Clouds and limited sunshine with pockets of drizzle and showers at times. Highs will be in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower at the coast. Areas of fog by morning. Lows will be in the 60’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds break for sunshine. Warm again with highs back in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will bring rain back to the East Monday. Behind the front, cooler and drier air filters in. Highs will be in the 60’s and 70’s next week with lots of sunshine after Monday.

TROPICS: Ophelia stays in the Eastern Atlantic while a new system has potential for development near the Caribbean. For the latest, click here

