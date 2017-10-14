Community comes together for breast cancer awareness events

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink was the word in Greenville on Saturday, as the community came together to show their support for breast cancer awareness.

“We’re here to promote breast cancer awareness,” said Meredith Stephenson, Pitt Community College nursing student. “Because it could be us one day, it could be our moms, our sister, our aunts, your friend, anyone and people need to know that this is a real thing.”

It kickstarted with a motorcycle ride – Ride for the Ribbon.

“The funds for ride for the ribbon stay local,” said organizer and marketing manager at Eastern Radiologists, Addie Best. “They go to Pitt, Beaufort and Lenoir County…different foundations. They help with breast screenings, actual services for the pretty in pink foundation.”

The day continued with Pullin’ for Pink, where teams came together to pull a firetruck as far as they could.

“Lots of people in this area have been hit by it,” said Captain Don Gerkin of Greenville Fire Department. “Just within our department, we have a lot of folk’s families impacted by it. Anything you can do to help prevent that, we’ll try to be involved in.”

From the motorcycle ride, to the firetruck pull – everyone was here for one reason.

“We support breast cancer awareness,” said D.H. Conley student and football player, Zach Johnson. “I mean, my second cousin in May, she died from breast cancer. I just want to do this because it meant something to my family and the rest of my football buddies too.”

“One reason for me is my mom had breast cancer,” said Logan Child, student and PIKE fraternity brother at ECU. “And passed away from it as well, so we came out here to support them and I know all my pledge brothers and my fraternity supports breast cancer as well.”

And the support meant the world particularly to one woman.

“I’m a 17 year breast cancer survivor,” said Rhonda Mauldin. “No more x-rays, blood work or anything unless I have problems.

The event touched her. “I was crying and have goosebumps from the top to the bottom. The more support we get, the more money we get to get with the breast cancer or any other cancer awareness to get a cure. Hopefully one day there will be a cure.”