Touchdown Friday-Week 9

Here is the schedule for the 9th week of the high school football season for Touchdown Friday. Check back later tonight for all of the scores as they come into 9 on your side.

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9

(1) East Duplin at Midway

(2) Tarboro at Northside-Pinetown

(3) Havelock at White Oak

(4) Kinston at Ayden-Grifton

(5) Wallace-Rose Hill IDLE

(6) DH Conley vs New Bern

(7) South Central IDLE

(8) Jacksonville vs West Carteret

(9) North Duplin at Union

OTHER GAMES

Southampton Academy at Parrott Academy

East Carteret at Trask

Dixon at Pender

Northern Nash at Southern Nash

Washington at South Lenoir

Rosewood at Lakewood

North Edgecombe at SE Halifax

Riverside at Southside

South Creek at Pamlico

Swansboro at Northside-Jacksonville

Aycock at Eastern Wayne

Croatan at Richlands

Weldon at Rocky Mount Prep

Greene Central at West Craven

SW Onslow at Lejeune

Wilson Hunt at Rocky Mount

South Granville at Roanoke Rapids

Goldsboro at Clinton

Southern Wayne at JH Rose

Hertford County at First Flight

Farmville Central at North Johnston

Manteo at Camden

Edenton at Plymouth

Pasquotank at Bertie

Perquimans at Gates

Mattamuskeet at Creswell

Nash Central at SW Edgecombe

Northeastern at Currituck