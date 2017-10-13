Touchdown Friday-Week 9

Here is the schedule for the 9th week of the high school football season for Touchdown Friday. Check back later tonight for all of the scores as they come into 9 on your side.
TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9
(1) East Duplin at Midway
(2) Tarboro at Northside-Pinetown
(3) Havelock at White Oak
(4) Kinston at Ayden-Grifton
(5) Wallace-Rose Hill IDLE
(6) DH Conley vs New Bern
(7) South Central IDLE
(8) Jacksonville vs West Carteret
(9) North Duplin at Union
OTHER GAMES
Southampton Academy at Parrott Academy
East Carteret at Trask
Dixon at Pender
Northern Nash at Southern Nash
Washington at South Lenoir
Rosewood at Lakewood
North Edgecombe at SE Halifax
Riverside at Southside
South Creek at Pamlico
Swansboro at Northside-Jacksonville
Aycock at Eastern Wayne
Croatan at Richlands
Weldon at Rocky Mount Prep
Greene Central at West Craven
SW Onslow at Lejeune
Wilson Hunt at Rocky Mount
South Granville at Roanoke Rapids
Goldsboro at Clinton
Southern Wayne at JH Rose
Hertford County at First Flight
Farmville Central at North Johnston
Manteo at Camden
Edenton at Plymouth
Pasquotank at Bertie
Perquimans at Gates
Mattamuskeet at Creswell
Nash Central at SW Edgecombe
Northeastern at Currituck