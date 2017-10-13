North Carolina State Fair goers should be aware of scams

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- The North Carolina state fair is in full swing and the vendors are ready too.

It’s easy to get caught up in the glamour and impulse buys when at the fair. The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina warns fair consumers that day to day purchasing rules still apply when at the fair.

Fair goers need to follow these simple steps to avoid being scammed:

1) Do your research and review the companies before purchasing.

2) Obtain the company’s policy details including their return policy.

3) Walk away from anyone pressuring you to impulse buy.

“Another thing to remember is the ‘cool down’ rule,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president of Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina, “purchases over 25 dollars can be returned or cancelled in three days. Unless it is food or goods.”

If you have any type of problems or red flags with a company the BBB offers a company search on their website.

Fair goers should keep these things in mind when heading to the state fair this year.