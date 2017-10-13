Mother, son charged with trafficking cocaine

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — On Friday, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested a mother and her son on drug charges.

Rodney Albritton Jr., 28, was charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

Teresa Blount, 53, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Their arrest stemmed from investigators receiving information that Albritton was involved in the distribution of cocaine and marijuana.  Investigators found approximately 35 grams of cocaine, digital scales, packaging material and marijuana in Albritton’s mother’s house.

Albritton was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $150,000.00 secured bond.  Blount was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $50,000.00 secured bond.

