MCAS Cherry Point Marines face off in tug of war challenge

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Twelve teams of Marines put their backs, literally, into an intense CFC tug-of-war event aboard MCAS Cherry Point today.

One by one, the teams of 10 faced off in the ultimate battle of strength and grit.

It’s part of the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC), which is one of the largest workplace fundraising campaigns in the world.

“It’s a very large way we can contribute as federal employees, the DoD, and certainly the Marine Corps,” Col. Todd Ferry, commanding officer of MCAS Cherry Point, said. “We give back to our nation and really all those institutions out there we can give money to who need it.”

Friday’s winner, for the second year in a row, was the 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, or 2nd LAAD.

CFC Kickoff Day was held October 2. The next events coming up: Show Some Love Day on November 2, Giving Tuesday on November 28 and International Volunteer Day on December 5.

In 2016, more than 21,000 Federal employees in the Carolinas Zone pledged more than $5.2 million to help people and communities in need.