LCPS joins NC State in new teacher recruitment program

Kinston, N.C. (WNCT)- Public school systems across the state are taking part in a new teacher recruitment program.

North Carolina State College and The Innovation Program known as “TIP” will bring new teachers to rural districts. Five school districts including Lenoir and Onslow County will employ at least two teachers who will graduate from NC State in May 2019.

The TIP school districts will provide $10,000 in financial awards to the selected applicants who commit to work for at least two years in one of the five districts.

Lenoir County Public Schools superintendent said this partnership is valuable to the success of both the teachers and school districts.

“It means that I can give our students a highly qualified teacher who is graduating from an innovative, nationally ranked recognized university,” said superintendent Francis Herring.

The program will begin accepting applications October 15th and selected candidates will be interviewed in the spring.