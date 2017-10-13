Hearing underway over permit allowing company to discharge water into Blounts Creek

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) — A hearing to determine the legality of permits allowing a discharge of fresh water from a mining company into Blounts Creek is underway in Carteret County.

It’s the fourth hearing over the permit issued by the N.C Division of Water Resources in 2013.

It allows Martin Marietta Materials Inc. to discharge up to 12 million gallons of fresh water per day into the creek.

Residents and environmental groups are in the courtroom.

