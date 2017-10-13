Havelock woman arrested after car chase

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sherriff’s Office has confirmed that 25 year old Marissa Ann McCaffity was arrested on October 13, 2017 after leading multiple agencies on a car chase.

North Carolina Highway Patrol attempted to stop McCaffity for speeding on US 70 Highway near Catfish Lake Road.

McCaffity refused to stop and led Officer’s on a chase through downtown New Bern.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Highway Patrol in stopping McCaffity near the intersection of Walt Bellamy Drive and Liberty Street near the Trent Court community. No injuries were reported and no property damage was reported other than to the suspect’s vehicle.

Marissa Ann McCaffity is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and traffic charges. She is being held in the Craven County Jail under a $5,000.00 bond and has first appearance in court on October 16, 2017.