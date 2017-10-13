Greenville wraps up Community Policing Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Greenville wrapped up its Mayor’s Community Policing Week Friday evening.

An event held at the Covent Church took a look at how police respond in an active shooter situation.

People who attended heard from the head of GPD’s swat division.

They were given tips on how to respond if put in the worst of circumstances.

Mayor Kandie Smith said it’s on everyone to be proactive.

“You are the one who can protect yourself,” said Smith. “The police will have to respond that means it will take them time to get to where you are. In that meantime, you need to do something and many times people freeze when they are caught off guard and we don’t want that because freezing makes you what? A target.”

Mayor Smith said she hopes Community Policing Week will become an annual event.