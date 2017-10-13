Greenville wraps up Community Policing Week

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Greenville wrapped up its Mayor’s Community Policing Week Friday evening.

An event held at the Covent Church took a look at how police respond in an active shooter situation.

People who attended heard from the head of GPD’s swat division.

They were given tips on how to respond if put in the worst of circumstances.

Mayor Kandie Smith said it’s on everyone to be proactive.

“You are the one who can protect yourself,” said Smith. “The police will have to respond that means it will take them time to get to where you are. In that meantime, you need to do something and many times people freeze when they are caught off guard and we don’t want that because freezing makes you what? A target.”

Mayor Smith said she hopes Community Policing Week will become an annual event.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s