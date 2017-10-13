Greenville gears up for start of red light cameras

Greenville, NC – The city of Greenville is nearing the launch date for its Red-Light Safety Camera Program and is notifying residents that the program will begin with a month-long warning period to help drivers adjust to the traffic enforcement change.

The warning period will begin this Sunday, October 15 when red-light cameras will be in operation at five intersections.

Fines will not be issued during this phase, but Greenville Police will issue written notices to the registered owner of the vehicle caught on camera running a red light. Notices with a $100 fine will be issued after November 15. The ticket is a civil infraction, which is not reported to insurance companies.

A city analysis identified five intersections to be outfitted with red-light safety cameras. They are:

Charles Boulevard and 14th Street

Charles Boulevard and Fire Tower Road

Arlington Boulevard and Fire Tower Road

Arlington Boulevard and Greenville Boulevard

Arlington Boulevard and South Memorial Drive

Once the red light safety cameras are operational, they will be active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The goal for Greenville police is simple.

“We have close to 6,000 crashes in Greenville a year and the amount of injuries we see is just astronomical for our size city,” said Officer Pat O’Callaghan, red light coordinator. “This will actually slow some of the people down.We don’t want you to get a ticket but we want you to obey the laws to make it safer.”

When a driver approaches and enters the intersection after the light has turned red, the camera captures still images and video of the event. The still images and video are then securely and wirelessly transferred for review. Greenville police will decide if a citation is to be issued.

Citations will be mailed to the vehicle owner, who will have the option to dispute the violation, transfer the liability for the incident or pay the fine either online, over the phone or by mail.