First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cooler for Friday

SUMMARY: A few showers are possible for this afternoon and evening. Details:

THIS MORNING: Cloudy skies with temps in the 60s and 70s. A few areas of drizzle, patchy fog and a few showers possible

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies stay cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

TONIGHT: A few showers will mostly cloudy skies. Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers/storms. Highs in the 80’s.

THIS WEEKEND: A few storms possible for Saturday, but plenty of sunshine for Sunday with highs for both days in the lower 80s.

TROPICS: Ophelia continues to organize south of the Azores. For the latest, click here

