First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cooler for Friday

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A few showers are possible for this afternoon and evening. Details:

THIS MORNING: Cloudy skies with temps in the 60s and 70s. A few areas of drizzle, patchy fog and a few showers possible

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies stay cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

TONIGHT: A few showers will mostly cloudy skies. Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers/storms. Highs in the 80’s.

THIS WEEKEND: A few storms possible for Saturday, but plenty of sunshine for Sunday with highs for both days in the lower 80s.

TROPICS: Ophelia continues to organize south of the Azores. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
68° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
71° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
73° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
67° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
67° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
66° F
precip:
40%
5am
Sat
66° F
precip:
40%
6am
Sat
66° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sat
66° F
precip:
40%
8am
Sat
66° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sat
68° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sat
71° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
74° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.