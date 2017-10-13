Edenton woman killed in accidental overnight house fire

By Published:

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton Police say a woman died in an overnight house fire.

The Edenton Fire Department responded to the home at 104 Valentine Avenue just before 12:45 a.m. Friday and found the home engulfed in flames.

Chief Jay Fortenbery with the Edenton Police Department says a mother and daughter were inside the home when the fire broke out. The daughter, 29-year-old Autrice Heckstall, did not survive. Her mother was able to make it out of the burning home.

Fire officials say the fire started on the stove and the fire has been ruled accidental. No foul play is suspected.

