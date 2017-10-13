Eastern NC fall festivals the whole family can enjoy this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple fall festivals are being held this weekend across eastern North Carolina, and 9 on your side has all the information you need to know to help you enjoy a family fun weekend.

Craven County

MumFest – MumFest starts Friday in New Bern with a kickoff concert featuring country music star Brett Young. The concert will be held on the south lawn of Tryon Palace. Tickets can be purchased online at the MumFest website, Mitchell Hardware and Fuller Music in New Bern, and ASAP Photo in Greenville. The festival will last all weekend and will be filled with fun activities for the whole family. Some actives include amusement park rides, bouncy houses, a fossil dig, street performers, MumFest 5K and 1Mile Races, and MumFest Boat and RV Show. For more information, please visit www.mumfest.com.

Pitt County

Oktoberfest – The Council on Aging and the Greenville Jaycees are hosting the 2nd Annual Greenville Oktoberfest on Saturday at 4551 County Home Road from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will include food, a craft fair, and entertainment. All the proceeds will benefit the Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels. Meal tickets can be purchased online at the Greenville Jaycees website. For more information, please visit www.greenvillejaycees.com.

2017 Kids’ River Fest – The second annual Kids’ River Fest will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at River Park North. The event is free to the public and will feature hands-on activities and musical performances. Some activities include kayaking, fishing, bounce house, planetarium shows, reptile shows, live music, hayrides, crafts and more. For more information, please visit www.soundrivers.org.

Onslow County

Mullet Festival – The sixty-third annual Mullet Festival will be held in Swansboro on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free to the festival and will include: arts and crafts, street vendors, inflatables, the famous mullet fry, and entertainment. For more information, please visit www.swansborofestival.com.

Dog Day in the Park – Dog Day in the Park will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Onslow Pines Park. The event will is open to all furry family members and will consist of a Rabies Clinic for Dogs Only, Princess for Paws Puppy Pageant, a photo contest, Fun Run/ Walk, vendors, and games. Registration for the Fun Run/ Walk is required. For more information, please contact Onslow County Parks and Recreation.

Veterans and Active Duty Family and Friends Fun Day – The twenty-first annual Veterans and Active Duty Fun Day will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Jacksonville. The event will include vendors and food trucks. The event is provided for the honorably discharged United States military veterans, active duty military members and municipal county, state, and federal first responders and their family and friends. For more information, please visit the Onslow County Government’s Facebook page.