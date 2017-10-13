Down Eats: Down On Mainstreet in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for good food, big portions, and fair prices, head over to Down On Mainstreet in Washington.

Originally opened in 2005 as a part-time gig for Gennia Wetherington and her husband, Down On Mainstreet has taken off.

“We try to do good food, good service, good atmosphere,” Wetherington said.

One of the best, and most unique, items on the menu is the shrimp and grits. But instead of the normal soupy grits, Wetherington and her team bread the grits and then fry them.

“That’s what everybody loves,” said Chef Quan Minor.

The shrimp are grilled off with onions and peppers, and then added to a delicious sauce before being poured over the fried grits.

“This is the Alfredo sauce and the Cajun seasoning, just to give it a little kick to it,” Minor said.

“I didn’t know what to expect, because it’s still creamy in the middle but crunchy on the outside,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch as he dug in to the dish.

Another popular item on the menu is the Big G Burger, which is an Angus patty topped off with onion, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise. We were told we had to try it with the house made pimento cheese.

“So it’s cheddar, pepper jack, cream cheese and then some ingredients you can’t tell me unless you kill me,” asked Birch.

Juicy and succulent, this burger just melts in your mouth.

We also recommend trying the shrimp and crab dip, so good that our Josh Birch told Wetherington they should put it on top of a burger, which has since been named the Birch Burger at Down On Mainstreet.

But each regular has found something on the menu that they just got to go back for.

“It’s just a great place in a small town where you can come in and see what Little Washington has to offer,” said Bill Nunnally, who has been coming to Down On Mainstreet since the first day it opened.

“There’s just something about the French dip that is just better than anywhere else I’ve had,” said Andrew Keech, another regular.

On top of daily food and drink specials, you’ll also get great service.

“Everybody that comes in, whether you’re from town or out of town, they’re very helpful, very friendly,” said Anne Alligood.

