County Home Complex to be nationally recognized this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening Saturday, the County Home Complex in Pitt County is being recognized by the American Planning Association as a Great Place in America.

Pitt County officials are ecstatic to have been honored with this award.

They say a lot of time has been focused on this complex to make it as great as possible.

Now their hard work is paying off.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, APA’s Great Places in America program recognizes streets, neighborhoods, and public spaces in the United States.

They look for things such as exceptional character, quality, and planning-attributes that enrich communities, facilitate economic growth, and inspire others around the country.

From the recycling center, animal shelter, Alice Keen Park and many others, Pitt County officials believe this is what set them on the top of the list.

“One thing it does is it gives us a destination point people can come to,” said James Rhodes, Pitt County Planning and Development Director. “This location spend a fair amount of time with family and friends doing a number of activities”

The events all kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. starting with an award ceremony followed by multiple events around the different locations.

The future holds a lot for the complex as officials hope to build a gym on the land that will also double as an emergency shelter during weather situations.