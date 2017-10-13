Camera found in faculty bathroom, school custodian charged

SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — A custodian at a North Carolina middle school has been charged after someone found a camera in a faculty bathroom.

Lee County deputies tell local media outlets 28-year-old Toney Waddell Feaster of Sanford was arrested Wednesday and charged with secretly peeping using a photographic device.

That day, deputies say a staffer found a cellphone that was actively recording video inside a faculty bathroom at East Lee Middle School.

Authorities said the staff member who found the cellphone was the only one who appeared to have been filmed, and no students were captured on camera.

Feaster was fired after the camera was found. He was jailed on $5,000 secured bond, and it wasn’t known if he had an attorney.