Wiggin’ Out for Charity event aims to secure funding for Vidant Cancer Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Several organizations and dozens of their supporters of coming together next week to make a difference in the lives of so many in Eastern North Carolina.

The Wiggin’ Out for Charity event is taking place next Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6pm at the Greenville Hilton. The event is benefiting Vidant Cancer Center.

The center is expected to open in March, however the fundraising campaign is still underway.

The event aims to be a fun night with attendees sporting wigs, yet it’s also a time to realize the need for specialized care and educational resources in the East.

Dr. Mary Raab came to Greenville 40 years ago and served as the first oncologist to practice in Eastern North Carolina. She’s dreamed of a state-of-the-art facility for decades.

“I could not imagine this happening,” said Dr. Raab. “I’ve realized as many others have that over the past decade, we truly have outgrown our services and our space.”

Dr. Raab is so grateful organizations like Greenville Utilities, Vidant Health Foundation, Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, and Young Professionals are coming together to secure even more funding.

“Even though they are young, they have parents that are older, siblings, children who many need the service and they themselves may need the service,” said Dr. Raab. “So you’re building a future for not only yourself but for people in your community and it’s truly a wonderful thing.”

Morning Edition's Maria Satira will serve as the evening's emcee.

