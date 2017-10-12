Virtual goggles become a reality in Beaufort County Schools

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Remember the virtual goggles we previewed a few weeks ago?

Well today they made their debut in Beaufort County Schools.

PS Jones Middle School students had the chance to wear the goggles and experience learning in a new way.

They took a trip through the circulatory system and the inside of a body.

They were also able to test out its other functions such as a trip to the moon.

“Well I would try to touch something and it wasn’t there,” said student, Elizabeth Manning. “And then I would like look up and it was like moving and it felt so real. And it was 3D.”

“You can get the idea of what it might feel like,” said student, Sydney Johnson. “And be like in real there if you were there, so it is kind of cool.”

“It is amazing,” said student, Miguel James. “Like you’re flying over and you shrink like a tiny pill. It’s way different than like you can like walk and reach out. In class you’re usually sitting there looking at a book and you can imagine how it looks like inside with that.”

Students say they are excited to learn in a new way and are happy technology is coming into the classrooms because it makes learning more fun.

